Welcome to the Aloha Paradise guide at TV Tome. Each week, visitors would be welcomed by Ms. Chase to the Paradise Village holiday resort in sunny Hawaii. Most of the guests had the same reason for booking their vacations here: to fulfill their dreams of finding the prefect love. With the help of the hotel staff, including Fran the social director, Richard the lifeguard, and Evelyn the bartender, each of the week's visitors were somehow matched with their ideal mate.