ALOUETTE follows Lark, a dancer-by-day/stripper-by-night who finds herself spiraling into alcoholism and pornography after her first mysterious experience as a prostitute. Lark has established herself in the city's burgeoning dance scene and subsidizes her new dance company by stripping. Ever the loudest voice in the room, she uses her words as weapons in the fight to justify her actions and to express her absurdist philosophy peppered with feminist notions. ALOUETTE is a Five Episode Series set in contemporary New Orleans.