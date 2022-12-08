Not Available

Alpha Bravo Charlie (Urdu script: الفا براوو چارلی) is an action and thriller drama series, produced by ISPR and directed by acclaimed Pakistani drama and film director Shoaib Mansoor. It got huge popularity and set a record for TRPs (Television Rating Points) in Pakistan. It is a sequel to drama series Sunehre Din (Golden Days) with some of the same cast. The series ran on PTV during the first half of 1998. The drama was produced by PTV Lahore center. The events in the drama involve romance and comedy, while reflecting the Pakistan Army's military operational involvement in the Bosnian War and Siachen conflict.