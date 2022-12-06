Alpha Centauri

Not Available

Astrophysics explained graphically, well-founded and with a dash of humor - that is what you can expect of these 15-minute essays by Prof. Dr. Harald Lesch from the university observatory in Munich, Germany. Each show is centered around one topic that is of special interest to Lesch. The setting is simplistic and reminiscent of a university mini-lecture. But exactly that is what makes this show so special. Note: this is a German documentary show. The TVDB information contains English translations of the German episode titles.