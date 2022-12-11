Alpha Dogs

Not Available

They're adept at tracking the enemy in the war on terror and tracking a bouncing tennis ball in an open field. They're elite police and military dogs, and this series takes viewers inside a world-famous K-9 training facility -- Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana -- that prepares both man and man's best friend for battle against the bad guys. Led by owner and founder Kenny Licklider, a retired senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, the VLK team teaches both dogs and handlers to leap from helicopters, rappel down buildings, search for explosives, drugs and money, and chase down human targets, among other skills. The training is intense -- any mistake can cost lives -- to make sure no dog or handler graduates from the program unprepared.