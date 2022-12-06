Alps Stories: My Annette

Not Available

Based on the children's book Treasures of the Snow by Patricia Mary St. John. 12-year-old Annette was born into a poor family in Switzerland. Together with her family she lives in a small village in the Alps. She is a sweet girl and dearly loves her little 5-year-old brother Dani, at whose birth their mother died. She also has a best friend, Lucien. Her wonderful friendship with him comes to a crisis when one day Dani gets injured in a terrible accident, which Lucien was unwillingly responsible for, and develops a limp. The happy days turn into a long period of suffering and now Annette has to find strength in her heart to forgive, while Lucien must find a way to prove Annette and the other villagers that he is also a person. And his greatest wish is to find a cure for little Dani, whatever that would cost him, in the name of friendship. And so, little by little Annette and Lucien regain their lost friendship.