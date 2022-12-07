Alt for Norge

Not Available

Now home to over 4.5 million Americans with Norwegian roots in the United States. We have collected 10 of them back to "The Motherland". Participants come from all over the United States. None of these Norwegian Americans have been to Norway before, but all have a burning desire to get back into their Norwegian roots. But for people who have grown up with Hollywood and drive-through liquor outlets may however the road to the Norwegian relatives be long. Now waiting village party, polar expedition, recreation and mutton. For this is a competition to cope with life as a Norwegian - and weekly meetings attendees new challenges.One by one the Americans must leave the competition and go home - until we are left with the True Norwegian man that wins 50,000 dollars and his first meeting with his Norwegian relatives. But to get so far, participants must first prove that they are willing to give everything for Norway!