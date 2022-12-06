Altered Course

Not Available

Montego Bay, Jamaica, is the setting for this tournament-style competition series that combines golf, speed, fitness, teamwork and decision-making as players navigate re-imagined, extreme golf holes in excess of 700 yards. Eight two-person teams -- featuring professional and former collegiate golfers, siblings, best friends, United States Army sergeants, and speed-golf competitors -- traverse challenging, obstacle-rich terrain while using formats including alternate-shot and scramble. Scores are a combination of strokes and the time it takes to complete holes, and weekly eliminations determine the team that wins the grand prize of more than $100,000 in cash and other goodies.