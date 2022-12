Not Available

The average television viewer loses interest and changes the channel every four and a half minutes. alt.news 26:46 constructs its shows to “change the channel” for the viewer by pacing the program to be exciting for the entire half-hour. Come on, we know TV rots the brain, in fact our motto is “kill your TV.” However alt.news interacts with the viewer using real stories, innovative presentation, and tons of eye candy to appeal to all ages.