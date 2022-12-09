Not Available

Altruman is a top-notch superhero - the stuff that action blockbusters are made of. But on the home front he's struggling with family feuds, intimacy issues and career anxiety. This six-part web series follows the parts of Altruman's life that don't involve crime fighting, but present him his greatest challenge - being human. The series was developed from a short film made by the team in 2009. It was supported by a crowd-funding campaign and subsequently received a major a grant from the Australian government's film funding body, Screen Australia. It premiered on ABC iview in Australia in October 2014 where it notched up over 40,000 views and is now available free to watch on YouTube.