ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks, created by Janice Karman, takes us on a roller coaster ride of music, laughter and stories geared to entertain The Chipmunks' four generations of fans. Presented for the first time in glorious CGI, the series features ground-breaking animation and a new, original Chipmunk song in every episode. The series is an animated version of a prime-time sitcom and reflects the trials and tribulations of a single parent, David Seville, trying to raise six hyper-active Chipmunks. Like most parents, Dave's patience will be pushed to the limit, forcing him to end most sentences in "ALVINNN!!!"