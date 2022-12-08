Always Smile

Not Available

After running away from home, Liang Yufang, the second generation inheritor of a five-star hotel, began work at the bottom level of his family's hotel under a different name. Tian Wei's dream is to become a singer, but due to her alcoholic father and mentally-challenged brother, she had to find work. With the help of her friends, she became a pastry worker in Liang Yufang's family hotel. There, the two meet and, after a series of misunderstandings, fell in love. Yet when the truth about Liang Yufang's identity came out, Tian Wei began to doubt his truthfulness to her. Meanwhile, Yufang's family opposed the couple, especially because of Tian Wei's brother. At this crucial moment, Zhao Xi, who has been working with Yufang, breaks between the two. After being rejected by Yufang in public, the Liang family feels indebted to her. She slowly rises in the hotel and becomes a part of family, eventually getting engaged to Yufang. But she also has a dark motive for all this - revenge.