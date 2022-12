Not Available

Amalie Jul is a Norwegian Christmas calendar series for children produced by NRK 1995. The series was broadcast in 1995 and rerun in 1997 and 2000. The series is 24 episodes and follows Amalie Wang, played by Anne Marie Ottesen, in her Christmas preparations in an old house with redelfs. The series is the precursor to Jul på Månetoppen where the blueelfs meets redelfs. The manuscript is written by Gudny Hagen and directed by Torunn Calmeyer Ring.