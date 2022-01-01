Amarte así, Frijolito

Not Available

Amarte así, aka Frijolito, is a Spanish-language telenovela produced by the American-based television network Telemundo. It stars Litzy, Mauricio Ochmann, Roberto Mateos, and Carla Peterson. It was written by Enrique Torres, directed by Heriberto Lopez de Anda, Cristina Palacios, Hugo A. Moser; with Cristina Palacios as General Producer. The network debuted it on April 5, 2005, at the 7 pm timeslot. Telemundo provided both Spanish and English captions on CC1 and CC 3.This telenovela was aired in 20 countries around the world. In Haiti, the telenovela was a big success in January 2010 and was shown at 5PM. With typical Haitian humour, some say that Frijolito killed many people as the earthquake that shattered the island nation on January 12, 2010 occurred right before 5PM.