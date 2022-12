Not Available

Amazing f(x) (어메이징 f(x)) is a South Korean documentary reality show starring the popular South Korean girl group f(x). 'Amazing f(x)' will be the f(x)'s third reality show following Y-STAR's 'Hello f(x)' and MBC Every1's 'f(x)'s Koala'. Amber was unable to feature in 'f(x)'s Koala' due to her leg injury at the time, so fans are definitely more than excited to watch all five members together on screen in their new series.