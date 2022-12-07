Not Available

The earth is vibrant in color and motion, startling in its variety of shapes and textures, and awe-inspiring in its grace and power. But, many of the Earth's most spectacular conjuring tricks unfold in a timeframe that is imperceptible to mere humans. For Amazing Planet, National Geographic has teamed up with NASA and the US Geological Survey to create a 4-D planet Earth - an eye-popping CGI time machine that makes it possible to see in seconds what took eons to create. Witness the bumper-car antics of continents; ice ages pulsing out of the poles and back again; the Himalayas surging upwards; the march of sand dunes swallowing and then uncovering African villages.