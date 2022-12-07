Not Available

Amazing Planet

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Framepool

The earth is vibrant in color and motion, startling in its variety of shapes and textures, and awe-inspiring in its grace and power. But, many of the Earth's most spectacular conjuring tricks unfold in a timeframe that is imperceptible to mere humans. For Amazing Planet, National Geographic has teamed up with NASA and the US Geological Survey to create a 4-D planet Earth - an eye-popping CGI time machine that makes it possible to see in seconds what took eons to create. Witness the bumper-car antics of continents; ice ages pulsing out of the poles and back again; the Himalayas surging upwards; the march of sand dunes swallowing and then uncovering African villages.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images