A group of hungry celebrities listen to poppin’ tunes, from recent hits to all-time-favorites, to correctly dictate a part of the lyrics. The songs may sound familiar, but the part they must dictate are unclear to the naked ear, as the lyrics are slurred, muffled by strong beats, etc. If they get the lyrics right, they get to share exquisite regional dishes. But if they get them wrong, a professional eater gobbles it up instead.