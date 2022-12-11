Amazing Sisters

Not Available

The story about the Qian's family, the richest in the capital, which is headed by five sisters, who are called "Qian's Five Beauties". The "Five Beauties of Qian" is made up of Qian Jinjin who is the eldest sister who is obsessed with making money. The second sister Qian Yinyin with her top visuals is a well-known socialite. The third sister Qian Zhuzhu is highly skilled in martial arts. The fourth sister Qian Baobao is cute and kind. The fifth and youngest Qian Beibei is the resident troublemaker. As the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Qian Jinjin's bold move to pursue Yan Yaoyu becomes a huge sensation.