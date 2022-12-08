Amazing Spaces: Shed of the Year

Not Available

George Clarke discovers what is really happening in the Great British shed with the Shed of the Year competition - from an intricate shell grotto inside a war bunker to a disco shed that plays the biggest festivals in the country. There's also a Dad's Army enthusiast who's built an entire museum full of memorabilia and a man who's converted his shed into a 1970s amusement arcade. George travels the length and breadth of the British Isles with his Amazing Spaces team of master craftsman Will Hardie, designer Max McMurdo and architect Laura Jane Clarke. At the end of the series the very best design will be crowned Shed of the Year. The competition is split into categories - Unique, Normal, Eco, Cabin & Summerhouse, Workshop & Studio, Garden Office, Pub and Tardis. The competition was dreamed up by Andrew Wilcox, who set up the readersheds website that hosts the competition that is sponsored by Cuprinol.