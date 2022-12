Not Available

Bouida Haruto, a hardcore otaku with no interest in 3D (real) women, once appreciated figures from afar, accepting that "if you get into them, there's no turning back." However, when Nona, a character he loved from an anime called "Girls→Planetary Investigation" had a figure of her released, he ended up purchasing it. And then that night, the figure of Nona somehow came to life, and a couple-like lifestyle between man and toy began.