Amazon with Bruce Parry

Explorer Bruce Parry is embarking on yet another epic journey: down the Amazon - the world's greatest river, its largest forest, the most bio-diverse habitat on the planet and home to some of the last uncontacted tribes left on Earth. It's one hell of a trip, as Parry travels over 6,000 kms by foot, light aircraft and boat to meet and live with tribesmen, coca growers, loggers and illegal miners. Amazon gives a rare insight into the ways of life that have existed since the dawn of time and are about to disappear forever. Illness, accidents, and all manner of unforeseen mishaps test Parry's strength every step of the way, but fans will know from Tribe that this man's thirst for new experiences, and his amazing resilience, knows no boundaries. Armchair travel and adventure doesn't get any better than this.