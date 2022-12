Not Available

It is the year 2053, all of humanity now enjoys the fruits of the advances in science and technology. However, there is 'one thing' the human race yet fails to resolve, and this problem has driven all society into a state of gloom and despair. A girl reminiscent of her childhood, a newscaster longing escape from his mundane life and the Artificial Intelligence that accompanies them set out on a journey. Why have they struggled to the edge of land? What has drawn them to the sea?