Amensalism

At the age of ten, Cheng You Kuan experienced an event that would alter the course of his life forever. The sole survivor or a terrible accident, You Kuan was so traumatized by the event, that every night since, he has dreams of death. Haunted by his terrifying dreams, You Kuan’s life only gets worse once he realizes that the deaths he dreams of aren’t simply nightmares but are actually glimpses into the future. Knowing when, where, and how the people around him are going to die, You Kuan has spent the past nineteen years haunted by unspeakable horrors.