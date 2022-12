Not Available

America 2Night is a talk show parody that ran in syndication in 1978. Produced by Norman Lear, it is actually the second season of "Fernwood 2Night". The locale has been moved to California to make it easier for celebrities to drop in. As in F2N, Barth Gimble is the host and Jerry Hubbard is his co-host. The music is provided by Happy Kyne and the Mirth-Makers. There are currently no videos available of this show or Fernwood 2Night.