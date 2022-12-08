America From The Ground Up

Not Available

Join archaeologist and adventurer Dr. Monty Dobson as he digs into the history of North America. Each episode explores archaeological sites and uses the clues found there to tell the hidden history of America. Whether exploring the mystery of the massive Native American city of Cahokia, scuba diving the Great Lakes to find the truth about Revolutionary War naval battles, or recreating the first Spanish settlements of the southwest, you are in for the archeological adventure of a lifetime.