Created by world-renowned supermodel Tyra Banks, who executive produces the series with Ken Mok, AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL chronicles the transformation of everyday young women into potentially fierce supermodels. Fourteen participants will live together and vie for the incredible grand prize: an opportunity to be managed by Ford Models, a fashion spread in Elle magazine, and a $100,000 contract with CoverGirl. Cameras catch each moment as participants face weekly tests that determine who makes the cut. With mentoring by supermodel Tyra Banks and exposure to high-profile fashion industry gurus, the finalists compete in a highly accelerated modeling boot camp, a crash course that could lead to supermodel fame. Participants are asked to demonstrate both inner and outer beauty as they master complicated catwalks, intense physical fitness, fashion photo shoots and publicity skills, all under 24-hour-a-day surveillance of the AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MODEL cameras.