American Chopper: Senior vs Junior

"American Chopper" is back ... sort of. After that popular motorcycle-building reality series crashed after six seasons amidst a Teutul family feud, Paul Sr. and son Paul Jr. return as competitors. Senior and his staff continue their work at Orange County Choppers, while Junior launches Paul Jr. Designs across the street from OCC's original site. Not only that, but Paulie twists the knife even more by hiring former OCC employees, including his brother Mikey, Vinnie DiMartino, Robert "Nub" Colard and Joe Puliafico. With the battle lines drawn, who will survive by designing and building the most innovative choppers?