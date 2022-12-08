American Colony Meet the Hutterites

Not Available

Meet the Hutterites—a small religious colony in rural Montana who holds desperately to their sacred traditions while fighting the modern temptations of the outside world. King Colony is made up of 59 people and they are almost all related. This family lives together, works together, and worships God together, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, for their entire lives. And, like any family, this one doesn’t always agree. Most of the colony is holding tight to the age-old traditions of their ancestors, while others are flirting with modern society. Some feel that bringing modern technology, education, and ideas into the colony will only help it, while others fear that this modern way of thinking threatens their very existence. We follow the men, the women, the young, and the old, as they strive to live as proper Hutterites. Some will succeed, some will fail, and everyone will have a choice to make. This is the very first glimpse into the world of the Hutterites.