American Dad!

Not Available

C.I.A. Agent Stan Smith is constantly fighting off terrorists who threaten the safety of the USA (sometimes causing more harm than good). His wife Francine is an average house wife with two kids, Hayley, Stan's only daughter, an average rebellious teenager and Steve, Stan's only son, a geek who enjoys Dungeons and Dragons, gaming and comic book conventions. Then there's Roger, the home's illegal (space) alien who the Smith's are keeping protected. Last but not least, there's Klaus, the Smith's wisecracking talking fish (swapped from his human body years ago by the CIA).