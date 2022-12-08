Not Available

From the dirt tracks of America’s heartland to the bright lights of the country’s biggest speedways, American Daredevils brings to life the stories of the men who proudly carry the torch lit by Evel Knievel. These daredevils travel the country performing live, death-defying acts without the luxuries of rehearsals or second chances. They launch themselves through the air in cars and motorcycles, light themselves on fire, jump off tall buildings and risk their lives in countless crash-and-burn stunts, all for the freedom of making a living while doing what they love. They are the last of the daredevil breed, and as their lives unfold, it becomes clear that the stunts are only part of their stories.