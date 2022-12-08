Not Available

Eccentrics, inventors, artists and dreamers –These are the people who make America interesting. Spirited and fascinating individuals who choose to operate outside of the mainstream, attempting to create their own American dream. Welcome to American Dreamers, a character driven web series dedicated to bringing audiences the best of Americana. The series will profile quirky, colorful individuals from across the country, who will be unified by a compassionate celebration of what makes them truly unique.