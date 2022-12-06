Not Available

"American Gangster" chronicles the life and times of some of Black America's most notorious crime figures. The show will explore without glorifying, and investigate without celebrating these criminal-minded men and women. During each episode, the crimes of infamous Black figures, such as Chaz Williams, Larry Hoover and the D.C. Snipers, will be put in the context of Black history as we see how their actions both reflected and corrupted the values of their community. While exploring the lives of drug dealers, murderers and thieves, each AMERICAN GANGSTER episode will have a strong moral dimension. The Black victims of these criminals will be heard. Judgment will be passed, and amoral behavior censured. Each episode will blend news footage, photographs and interviews in a compelling, magazine-style format.