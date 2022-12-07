Not Available

The program focuses on the stories behind some of the biggest corporate and white collar crimes in the United States such as WorldCom, HealthSouth and Tyco. In addition, stories about more common crimes such as insurance fraud, murder, embezzlement, art theft, Ponzi schemes, credit card fraud, bank robbery, money laundering, identity theft, and medical fraud are also featured. Other topics have included the story behind the famous Mustang Ranch in Nevada and the rise and fall of boy band impresario Lou Pearlman. American Greed is narrated by veteran actor Stacey Keach.