American Grilled

We're traveling across America to discover the best and boldest flavors competitors can fire up on their grills in this ultimate, outdoor cooking challenge. From the Virginia countryside where whole hogs are a classic, to Maryland's Eastern Shore where blue crabs are legendary, host David Guas visits a different city each week where he serves up amazing local ingredients to test the epic backyard skills of America's hardcore grillers. Competitors come from all walks of life, including a patent attorney, a professional chef, an electrician and a suburban mom. Despite their differences, all contestants have a passion for high-heat, big meat and cooking over an open flame. Each episode starts with 4 competitors, but in the end only 1 walks away with the $10,000 cash prize and the bragging rights of being the killer griller.