American Gypsies

These days, it's getting tougher and tougher to make a fortune in the fortune-telling business. Meet the Johns family, one of Manhattan's most prominent Gypsy families. In each episode of this new series, cameras document their efforts to preserve Gypsy customs amid the vices of the city, while upholding their family's power in the community and expanding their psychic show empire. Go inside Gypsy culture for the first time for an intimite portrayal of a family trying to capture their version of the American dream. (Source: National Geographic Channel)