Not Available

American Hipster Presents is a weekly documentary series profiling trendsetters in 10 cities across the country. Through earnest and stylized video portraits, it explores the passions of American tastemakers in music, art, food, style, and social life. The series aims to showcase the interesting qualities of a creative generation and expose this reviled word (HIPSTER!) as nothing more than a derogatory catchall term, ideally stripping it of its power so we can all move on and love each other.