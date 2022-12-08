American Hoggers

Not Available

The Campbell family is wild about boars, but the feeling isn't mutual. This real-life series follows former Texas Ranger and legendary hog hunter Jerry Campbell, along with his son and daughter, in their efforts to help Texas residents and ranches deal with invasive wild boars. Armed with custom off-road vehicles, horses and hog-hunting dogs, the trio takes on these extremely intelligent animals that cause more than $50 million per year in damage to Texas alone, destroying ranch land, feasting on valuable crops and even killing livestock. The boars are as big as 400 pounds, have very hearty appetites and can be extremely violent, yet the Campbells never back down from a fight.