Not Available

From the producers of American Chopper comes American Hot Rod, the show that gives the viewers a look at the life of legendary hot-rod builder Boyd Coddington and his crew of builders. The show takes the viewers into the fast paced, complicated, and tension filled world of hot-rod building. Along the way we meet Boyd's crew and family, as they struggle to complete their classic cars before the deadline is upon them. It’s just another day in the life of American Hot Rod.