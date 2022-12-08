American Icon the Muscle Car

Not Available

The muscle car is the most coveted collector car today. These were the dream cars of America's baby boomer generation who came of age during the turbulent 1960s and early 1970s. American Icon chronicles the allure and evolution of the production cars sold to anyone who craved dominating performance. Each episode tells the story of a period during the muscle car era, beginning with the origins of the fire-breathing cars and ending with their demise due to government regulation, insurance costs and the gas crisis