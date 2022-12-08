American Muscle

Not Available

Fit isn't a just destination. It's a way of life. And Discovery introduces viewers to that way of life with this all new Funny Or Die sports docu-series. Legendary strength coach Mike Barwis, trainer to more than 500 Olympic and professional athletes, and his staff of dedicated trainers take on everyone from troubled NFL players to Wild West bull riders and paraplegics looking to walk again. From the his gritty Detroit-based Bawris Methods Training Center, each episode features high profile athletes who have made the trek to Detroit to work one on one with Barwis. These professional athletes want to be the best. And to be the best, they have to train with Mike Barwis.