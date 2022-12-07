Not Available

American Ninja Warrior

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

G4 Media

The heart-racing obstacle-course competition of ultra-athletes questing for a shot at the fabled Mt. Midoriyama. This American version of the Japanese show Sasuke (aka Ninja Warrior) televises a series of qualification courses across the nation, with the top contenders going to Las Vegas for the finals on the 4-stage "Mt. Midoriyama" obstacle course. In earlier seasons the show was a proving ground to find (and train) American athletes to send to Japan to compete in the original Sasuke tournaments.

Cast

