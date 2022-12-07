Not Available

"AMERICAN OCCULT" captures the macabre and psychological intrigue behind some of the most haunting subcultures in America. Venturing into a dark world, this series explores people who live on the fringes of society and stop at nothing when called by their beliefs. Each case is decoded by forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland as she unlocks the world of these ritual killers. By poking into the sinister corners of society, Ramsland takes viewers inside the cultures of vampires, Satanists and others.