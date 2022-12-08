Not Available

From writer-director Peter Horton ("Grey's Anatomy") and writers Adam Armus & Kay Foster (“The Following”) comes “American Odyssey,” a complex journey through global politics, corporate espionage, and military secrets involving three strangers who only have one thing in common … the truth. In this “Traffic"-like action drama, an international conspiracy explodes when the lives of a female Special Forces soldier, a disillusioned corporate lawyer and a political activist from a privileged family unexpectedly collide.