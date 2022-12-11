American Restaurant Battle

Not Available

From his home base in Scottsdale, Ariz., world-class restaurateur Scott Conant challenges three chef teams from across America to compete in the most real-world culinary battle ever devised -- all from their own restaurant kitchens. In two rounds, Scott throws down challenges that speak to everyday issues that chefs and restaurants face. Using their own ingredients and equipment, the chefs must complete these challenges and impress the respected restaurateur -- Maneet Chauhan, Chris Cosentino and Tiffani Faison -- waiting in their dining rooms. In the end, one restaurant team will win city pride and $15,000 for restaurant improvements.