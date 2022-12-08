Not Available

American Roots Music is a landmark 4-episode, 4-hour documentary series featuring historic and contemporary footage of many of the 20th century's pioneering artists, including Jimmie Rogers, The Carter Family, Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Bob Wills, Hank Williams, Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs, Mahalia Jackson, Clifton Chenier, Woody Guthrie and many more. Like America itself, this historic television series is diverse in its scope, democratic in its intentions, and dense with riches. From city or country, black or white, these sounds emerged from a cultural maze to define our country's musical heritage. These are the "roots" of America's popular music-blues, country, gospel, folk, Cajun, zydeco, bluegrass, tejano and Native American.