The six-part series, taped before a live audience at NJPAC’s Victoria Theater, features performances from eight stars of stage, screen and concert halls: Tom Wopat, Valerie Simpson, Rebecca Luker, Sandy Stewart and Bill Charlap, Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley, and Maude Maggart. Each performs their favorite American Songbook standards followed by a Q&A session conducted by Ted Chapin, president and executive director of Rodgers & Hammerstein: An Imagen Company.