For some people, preserving the memory of a deceased pet takes more than simply displaying a few photographs. Much more, in fact, for the people who visit Xtreme Taxidermy. ``American Stuffers'' follows the happenings at the shop, located in the backyard of its owner and founder, Daniel Ross, in Romance, Ark., that specializes in giving its grieving clients a loving and lasting alternative to cremation or burial. The pets, including dogs, cats, chickens and even lizards, are preserved using a freeze-drying process, but much of the dirty work in achieving an animal's everlasting repose is done by Ross's three eccentric assistants, one of whom ironically cringes at the sight of blood. The business also employs Ross's sassy wife, LaDawn, who handles the company's books.