Seven challengers gather on the remote Caribbean island of Dominica to take on Mother Nature’s most brutal challenges. It’s a journey across four distinct terrains: jungle, coast, mountains and canyons. Over these challenging landscapes, the men and women must live completely off the land, while tackling punishing obstacles and facing conditions that early inhabitants faced hundreds of years ago, relying on nothing more than basic tools, mental toughness, and physical strength. Seven will attempt to conquer the island of Dominica, but only one will become American Tarzan.