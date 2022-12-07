Not Available

Journalist Mark Allen Johnson goes to any length to get the story, even if it means putting his life at risk. In "American Underworld," Johnson investigates some of the most extreme and violent subcultures in the country, from drug manufacturers to car-theft rings to the sex trade. He gains access to these highly secretive worlds by using both brains and bravado, and allowing him to use a video camera often takes months of negotiations to secure the trust of his subjects. In the end his efforts pay off with raw and compelling footage.