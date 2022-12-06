Not Available

America’s Ballroom Challenge dedicates one full hour to each major style of competitive ballroom dance: American Smooth, American Rhythm, International Standard, and International Latin. The first four episodes begin with the six finalist couples in each style competing as a group, performing the required dances in their category. Then, the dancers have a real opportunity to shine, performing a show dance solo with all eyes on them alone. Each program ends with the crowning of one couple, the champions in that style of dance.